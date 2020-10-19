JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 4,646.50 ($60.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,760.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,430.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

