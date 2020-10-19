JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of FHI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

