JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAIFY. ValuEngine upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

