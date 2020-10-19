Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Receives £109.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £109.97 ($143.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 9,942 ($129.89) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,560.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,271.75. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

