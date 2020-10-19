JUST (JST) Hits Market Cap of $60.52 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $47.27 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

