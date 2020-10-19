JUST Stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.