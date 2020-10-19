Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.77. Kamada shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 1,689 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

