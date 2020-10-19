Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KSU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.72. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

