Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,688. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,955,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,228,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,171,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

