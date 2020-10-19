Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.01 ($5.90).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.60 and its 200-day moving average is €4.07.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

