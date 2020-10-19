KickCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

