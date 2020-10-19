Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $181.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $153.33 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

