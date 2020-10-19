KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGFHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Shares of KGFHY opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.