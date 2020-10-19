Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,605.7 days.

OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Monday. Kingmaker Footwear has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Kingmaker Footwear alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut Kingmaker Footwear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Champion REIT has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 24 May 2006. The Trust initially invested and owned 91.5% stake of Three Garden Road (formerly known as Citibank Plaza), a Grade-A commercial complex with two office buildings located in the Central Business District in Hong Kong. In 2008, the Trust acquired the retail and office components (excluding four floors) of Langham Place in Mongkok, which is one of the busiest public transportation hubs and a popular shopping destination with tourists and locals alike.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingmaker Footwear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingmaker Footwear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.