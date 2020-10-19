Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.81 ($55.07).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

