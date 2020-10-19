Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) Insider Sells A$100,000.01 in Stock

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz sold 1,818,182 shares of Lake Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Lake Resources from $0.73 to $0.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Lake Resources N.L. explores for and develops lithium projects in Argentina. Its flagship projects include the Kachi lithium brine project covering an area of 54,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina; and Olaroz-Cauchari project totaling an area of 19,000 hectares located in Jujuy Province.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.