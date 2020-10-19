Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Earns “Sell” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $629,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

