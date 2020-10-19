Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.