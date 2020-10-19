Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.45. Leaf Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 18,571 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

