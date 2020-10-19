Leaf Group’s (LEAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $6.39 on Friday. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Leaf Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.