Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.94. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,980 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.
