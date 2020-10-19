Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.94. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,980 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 321.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 294,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 364,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 24.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 158,139 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

