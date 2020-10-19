Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.94. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,980 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.
