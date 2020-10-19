Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.94. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,980 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 294,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

