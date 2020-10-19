Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LEJU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.65.

LEJU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

