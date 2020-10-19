Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LEJU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.65.

LEJU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.