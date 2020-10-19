Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.58.

LII opened at $288.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $291.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

