Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.05-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.433-3.584 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.05-$9.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $288.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.81. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $291.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.58.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

