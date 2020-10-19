Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Lion stock remained flat at $$23.20 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

