Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Lion stock remained flat at $$23.20 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $23.20.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.
