LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

LivaNova stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

