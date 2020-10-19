Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

