Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.85. 5,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

