Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) versus GulfSlope Energy (NASDAQ:GSPE) Head to Head Contrast

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48% Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.03 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -0.31

GulfSlope Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GulfSlope Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US 1 3 0 0 1.75

Risk & Volatility

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats GulfSlope Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded by Charles William Stocker on December 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

