Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

