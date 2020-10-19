Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Magic Software Enterprises also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MGIC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

