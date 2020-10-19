Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Shares of Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.75. Manx Financial Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 75,173 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

