Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $113.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.27. 7,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,516. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

