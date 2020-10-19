Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $842,825.62 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.96 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

