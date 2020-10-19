Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $842,825.62 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.96 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
