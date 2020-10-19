Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

