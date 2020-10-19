Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 45.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,795 shares of company stock valued at $62,109,568. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

