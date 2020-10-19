Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 148.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,851,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 82.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 510,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,795 shares of company stock valued at $62,109,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $341.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

