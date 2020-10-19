MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $235,133.72 and $15,154.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

