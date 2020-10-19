Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.70. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDNA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

