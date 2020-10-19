Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.98. Mediwound shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediwound currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

