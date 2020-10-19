Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $110.84. 125,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,047. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

