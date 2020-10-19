Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 467.0 days.

Shares of SMIZF traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMIZF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

