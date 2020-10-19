Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Head to Head Review

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.53% -52.15% Cytokinetics -751.39% N/A -58.12%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Cytokinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$55.23 million ($3.50) -2.07 Cytokinetics $26.87 million 44.32 -$121.69 million ($2.11) -8.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Cytokinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cytokinetics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.26%. Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 118.32%. Given Cytokinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytokinetics is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cytokinetics beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and AMG 594, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

