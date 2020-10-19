Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $222.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $202.47 and last traded at $201.41, with a volume of 957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.62.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BofA Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,574,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

