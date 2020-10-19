Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £100.32 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) insider Greg McMahon acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £100.32 ($131.07).

Greg McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Greg McMahon bought 61 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £100.65 ($131.50).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) stock traded up GBX 8.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 140.09 ($1.83). The company had a trading volume of 226,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,002. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 483 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.00 million and a P/E ratio of -22.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.04.

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.27 ($4.47).

About Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.