Mizuho Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $30.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.98.

Shares of ON opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,512 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $109,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

