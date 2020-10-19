Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.13. Mmtec shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 12,984 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

