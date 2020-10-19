Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.13. Mmtec shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 12,984 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

