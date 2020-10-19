Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of State Street by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 119.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.